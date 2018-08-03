SOCIETY

Inwood rezoning protesters sleep in councilman's office, refusing to leave

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Protesters are occupying Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez's office Friday morning and they have signs out front on Amsterdam Avenue.

The protesters have been inside the office since Thursday night. The lights to the office were off early Friday morning, but a construction worker outside says the protesters were definitely still in there, perhaps sleeping.

Overnight, Councilman Rodriguez tweeted a photo of those 11 protestors occupying his office. Rodriguez was just requesting that they keep the front door locked.



They are upset about a planned vote next week to rezone parts of Inwood, even though the scope of the plan has been reduced.

Committee votes Thursday only included land east of 10th Avenue.
The goal is to increase affordable housing, but longtime neighbors worry they will be priced out.

"It'll force a lot of residents to have to go because the rents will go extremely high and it will actually change the texture of the neighborhood," a protester said.

"I just worry that we're going to displace something that has provided a pretty rich culture for our neighborhood," another protester said.

This is part of a larger plan by Mayor Bill de Blasio to rezone neighborhoods citywide to boost affordable housing.

