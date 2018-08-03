SOCIETY

Local police warn against viral 'In My Feelings' challenge

By
YORKTOWN, New York (WABC) --
Local police are warning people not to attempt a viral dance craze that's resulted in injuries to people jumping from moving cars.

A dance created for the Drake song "In My Feelings" has evolved into a "challenge" where drivers or passengers exit a moving vehicle and try to keep up with the car. Social media posts show people falling, hitting poles, and in at least one case, getting hit by a car.


The Yorktown Police Department issued a warning on its Facebook page, stating motorists could face criminal charges.

RELATED: Dentist's '#InMyFillings' dance has more views than Will Smith's take on viral challenge

"If we find you doing this, hopping out of your car, posting it up there and doing it, we're going to come knock on your door," Chief Robert Noble said. "It's quite dangerous."
Noble said he doesn't have any reports of people trying the challenge in Yorktown, but residents say they've witnessed attempts.

"I saw them doing it a week or two ago," Michael Lubic said. "There's four kids, two kids filming, one kid doing it, the other kid directing traffic so to speak. It's reflective of today's youth I guess."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videoviralwarningdrakeYorktownWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Employee calls campus police on black woman eating lunch
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
California co-workers win $543M Mega Millions prize
More Society
Top Stories
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Highly regarded teacher fatally shot in East Orange
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Woman injured when plane backs into truck at Newark
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket
Central Nyack man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Show More
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Family of man shot by off-duty NYPD sergeant speaks out
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Officer shot in Colorado originally from Long Island
One Long Island school district named best in US
More News