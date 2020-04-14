Three generations of Long Island seamstresses band together to sew masks for donation

HAUPPAUGE, New York (WABC) -- Tina Di Martina Designs has been a staple on Long Island for over 45 years and now they're giving back to the community by using their skills to sew masks.
Initially, their business had to shut down - due to the coronavirus quarantine order - since they were a non-essential business. However, the owner, Lisa Fraumeni and her daughter, Angela, decided to re-open to sew as many masks as they could to donate workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're not making a living doing this, but just the appreciation that people are showing us, it gets us so excited and motivated to keep going," said Angela. "If you asked us two weeks ago, what we were going to be doing, I would've said 'oh making more dresses', but no... now we're at a thousand and thirty-something masks."
Not only are Lisa and Angela sewing masks, but even their 84-year-old retired grandma, Tina, sews masks from home.
"It's great that she can do it, thank God she's in great shape," said Lisa. "She's got a lot of energy."
At first, it was the three of them sewing away, but now the mask mission has brought back three of their seamstresses and five volunteers. To make sure each exchange follows the social distance measures, they have a sanitized table where each mask donation is left for pick up.
"I would say to people who are out of work right now, try to keep busy and try to make yourself essential," said Angela. "My hope and my mother's hope is that we can give back as much as we can to the community and that when this is over, people will keep us in mind and every small business in mind."
