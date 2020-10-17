Long Island street renamed 'Black Lives Matter Way'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7000796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pastor Charles A. Coverdale of the First Baptist Church of Riverhead wanted to bring the community together by honoring 10 Black lives lost to police violence, or while in police c

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The unrest across America after the death of George Floyd is still sparking community action.On Saturday in Nassau County, activists, community and religious leaders joined together in Hempstead. The officials renamed Main Street as 'Black Lives Matter Way.'They painted a large mural on the street in a show of solidarity.Hempstead has the largest African American population on Long Island.Also on Saturday in Manhattan, hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration outside the Trump hotel in Midtown.Demonstrators changed slogans, waved signs, and demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality.Taylor's death sparked months of protests nationwide and calls for the officers involved in her death to be criminally charged.----------