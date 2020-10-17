Society

Long Island street renamed 'Black Lives Matter Way'

By Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The unrest across America after the death of George Floyd is still sparking community action.

On Saturday in Nassau County, activists, community and religious leaders joined together in Hempstead. The officials renamed Main Street as 'Black Lives Matter Way.'

ALSO READ | Long Island church honors 10 Black lives lost
EMBED More News Videos

Pastor Charles A. Coverdale of the First Baptist Church of Riverhead wanted to bring the community together by honoring 10 Black lives lost to police violence, or while in police c



They painted a large mural on the street in a show of solidarity.

Hempstead has the largest African American population on Long Island.

Also on Saturday in Manhattan, hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration outside the Trump hotel in Midtown.

Demonstrators changed slogans, waved signs, and demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality.

ALSO READ | Cuomo makes Juneteenth official state holiday in New York

Taylor's death sparked months of protests nationwide and calls for the officers involved in her death to be criminally charged.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhempsteadnassau countyblack lives mattergeorge floydstreet renamingrally
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Up in smoke: Fire exposes secret marijuana grow house
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
Officials crack down on planned 10,000 person NYC wedding
Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level
Here's when many NY movie theaters will be allowed to reopen
Show More
NJ officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
80-year-old man dies following apartment fire
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Day care aide charged with sexually abusing 3 children
Cautious optimism about absentee ballots in NY
More TOP STORIES News