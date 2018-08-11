DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) --A hero teacher from Long Island who died while saving his students during the school shooting in Parkland, Florida is getting a big honor.
Huntington town officials, along with state officials unveiled a street sign dedicating Hart Place in Dix Hills as 'Scott J. Beigel Way.'
The geography teacher was raised on that street, and his parents still live there.
Beigel was killed after unlocking his door and letting students in to hide.
