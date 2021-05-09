Longest serving foster parent honored Mother's Day Weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10599339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five foster parents were honored over Mother's Day Weekend for setting great examples for their communities.Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer presented the honorees with proclamations acknowledging their service on Saturday.Nominations ranged from Rookie of the Year to Kinship Guardian and Resilient Teen Foster Parent awards.Sharon Johnson was recognized as Longest Serving Foster Parent. Over the course of more than 30 years, she has cared for more than 50 children."They all come back to visit me, even teenagers, little kids, I've had all ages," Johnson said. "I believe I'll be caring for these children until God says otherwise."The event was held at the Children's Village Harlem office. The organization was founded in 1851 and works in partnership with families to help society's most vulnerable children.May is Foster Care Awareness Month.----------