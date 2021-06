Longtime Eyewitness News viewer, 'Toots' passes away just shy of 101st birthday

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A sad note about an Eyewitness News viewer who we have followed over the years.Vincentia D'Amato Becker passed away this week just shy of her 101st birthday.Becker was affectionately known as 'Toots.'Every year, her family would share her birthday pictures - just last year she celebrated by her home in Rockaway, Queens Toots' relatives say she was outspoken and unfiltered and taught them everything they need to know about the value of family.----------