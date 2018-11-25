SOCIETY

Missing wallet found and returned by mysterious Good Samaritan

Hunter Shamat lost his wallet while on a plane and had it returned to him in a package in the mail.

SOUTH DAKOTA (WABC) --
A man in South Dakota lost his wallet on a plane and a stranger returned it to him with cash inside!

Hunter Shamat never thought he'd see his wallet again; however, a few days later he received a package in the mail with his wallet and a letter attached.

Shamat was surprised to see all of his money still in the wallet with additional cash added from the unknown man.

The mysterious Good Samaritan, from Omaha, Nebraska, only identified himself in the letter by his initials which are "TB".

