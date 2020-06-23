Society

Macy's 4th of July fireworks to go off amid pandemic, but with changes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular would go on as scheduled, with some changes.

There will be a series of 5-minute show in each of the five boroughs starting on June 29.

In reimagining this year's show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York," said Susan Tercero, executive producer Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.

The smaller displays will then culminate with a grand finale on July 4, which will be televised.

The televised show will feature a "best of" the prerecorded fireworks from the previous five nights and then the grand finale.

"These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city's history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break. This 4th of July Celebration with Macy's will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart," Mayor de Blasio said.

There will also be "something special" with the Empire State Building as well, the mayor promised.

He said that the sites of the fireworks would not be announced to avoid crowds from gathering.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattan4th of julymacy'sfireworks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father pleads guilty, avoids prison in twins' hot car deaths
Coronavirus Updates: NY holds unusual primary amid COVID-19
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
5 shot at Brooklyn vigil as shootings continue to soar across NYC
Alternate Side Parking rules getting makeover, mayor says
Show More
NYC cracking down on illegal fireworks, homeless man hurt
2 adults, 1 child found dead in pool in East Brunswick
Mid-Hudson region enters Phase 3 reopening
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
Key races to watch for New York State Primary Day
More TOP STORIES News