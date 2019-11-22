Society

Macy's unveils its iconic holiday windows in New York City for 2019

HERALD SQUARE, New York (WABC) -- Macy's Herald Square just unveiled its iconic holiday windows for the 2019 season.

This year's theme is "Believe the Wonder." The six enchanted windows will take spectators through a journey with Santa Girl and her adventure on the spirit of the holidays.

"The windows are sure to delight generations of observers who visit the annual windows, as well as those experiencing the enchantment of a New York City Christmas for the first time," officials said.

Macy's says the windows will be on display through January 2.

