Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride

NEW YORK -- Madonna will make an appearance, and is expected to perform a few songs, at Pride Island for WorldPride on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
"I will be on Pride Island, where I was born," said Madonna in a video making the announcement while draped in one of her Madame X Rainbow Flags.
We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Madonna will debut, "Dark Ballet" on June 7 from her highly anticipated 14th studio album Madame X. The album will be released globally on June 14 from Live Nation, Interscope Records and Maverick. Exclusive album pre-order bundles with limited edition merchandise are now available direct at Madonna.com.
Madonna has partnered with The Trevor Project and for the entire month of Pride, all of Madonna's proceeds from the exclusive Madame X Pride collection of a limited-edition Pride Rainbow Vinyl, flag and digital download will be donated to the organization.
Speculation about Madonna's rumored appearance at what is expected to be the largest LGBTQIA+ Pride in world history has buzzed through social media for nearly a year, so much so that Pride Island Sunday sold out in just 8 hours when tickets went on sale in March. Tickets for the Saturday edition of the two-day music and cultural event are also now sold out.
"The community called loud and clear for an appearance by Madonna at Pride Island for WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. I'm thrilled to report that Madonna and WorldPride NYC delivered on that call," said Chris Frederick, NYC Pride's Executive Director, "This is going to be a night that our Pride Island guests will remember for the rest of their lives."
More than 4.5 million people are expected to visit New York City during WorldPride, the global commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. Events for Pride run throughout LGBTQIA+ Pride Month across the 5 boroughs of New York City.
Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.
For more information about WorldPride NYC 2019 | Stonewall 50 and its official roster of events, visit worldpride.org.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
NYC PRIDE MARCH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News