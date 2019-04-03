BOSTON (WABC) -- The suicide of the father of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has inspired a man to run the 2019 Boston Marathon.
Dan Friedman says Jeremy Richman's death on March 25 motivated him to lace up his sneakers and run in his honor.
Richman's 6-year-old daughter Avielle was killed when a lone gunman opened fire inside the school in 2012.
Friedman said he was compelled to enter the race even though he's not sure he's in the best shape.
"I think because of what it's for and the meaning behind it that really helps with kind of just 'all I have to do is put one foot ahead of the other,'" Friedman said.
Friedman's late entry only left him with about three weeks to train.
The race takes place on April 15.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Man inspired to run Boston Marathon after suicide of Sandy Hook parent
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News