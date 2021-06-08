Man missing almost 3 weeks after walking out of NY hospital following 17-hour wait for bed

Andy Neiman was last seen around 9 p.m. on May 21 at the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he had waited for a bed for roughly 17 hours after being admitted.
The 48-year-old, who has bipolar disorder, was wearing only green hospital scrubs and socks, and he took no money, shoes, phone or ID.
Neiman, a graduate of Wesleyan College in Middletown, Connecticut, was described as a "wonderful, spiritual guy" with a special love for his 9-year-old daughter.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for the search, which is being coordinated through a Facebook group called "Find Andy Neiman."
Family members say they had a viable lead that put him in the Highland area, and they believe he is trying to get back to his home in High Falls, Ulster County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.
