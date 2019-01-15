SOCIETY

Man sculpts 7-foot bald eagle with snow in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

A giant bald eagle sits on the front lawn of home in Greenfield, Indiana.

GREENFIELD, Indiana (WABC) --
A 7-foot bald eagle sculpted from snow that fell from a weekend winter storm sits in the front yard of an Indiana home.

Resident Rick Horton spent 15 hours sculpting the giant eagle, which sits on State Road 9 on the South Side of Greenfield, located outside Indianapolis.

The snow was perfect for sculpting because it was a wet snow that packed very well, Horton told WRTV in Indianapolis.

He said it was only fitting that he chose to sculpt an eagle.

"This year I decided to make an eagle because Greenfield has two eagles and I love flying," Horton said. "I fly RC planes and eagles soar and I figured that would be perfect this year."

Horton hopes to color the bald eagle later this week.

He has been making his sculptures for several years, some of which have been featured on "Good Morning America."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysnowartbald eaglesculptureu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Mom of twins who fought cancer while pregnant gets transplant
Police reunite NJ couple with missing Christmas ornament
More Society
Top Stories
Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition
AccuWeather: Watching 2 chances for snow this week
13-year-old girl randomly grabbed, slapped in Brooklyn
Woman choked unconscious in Queens laundromat robbery
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
Complaint reveals horrifying details in Jayme Closs abduction
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
Show More
LI gas station worker fatally struck by driver who didn't pay
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
Trump buys burgers and fries for national champs amid shutdown
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
More News