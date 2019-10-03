Society

Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover

GREENVILLE, North Carolina -- A man just won a big payout against the man he says wooed his wife and broke up their marriage.

Under the "Alienation of Affection" law, Kevin Howard was able to sue the man his wife had an affair with.

"He came to my house and ate dinner with my children, and I and her. We shared stories we talked about personal lives," Howard said.

Although he says it did not heal his heart, Howard walked away with $750,000.

RELATED: San Antonio man ordered to pay nearly $9 million for breaking up man's marriage

"I filed this case because I believe it's very important that people understand that sanctity of marriage is important. Especially in this day and age when people question everyone's morals, people questions everyone's liability of a person and the state-backed me up on it," Howard told WITN.

The Alienation of Affection law is from the 1800s, following an English law that dates back to 1745 when wives were considered property.

The law exists in five other states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinamarriagedivorcelawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY man gets 25 to life for smothering 7-year-old daughter
1st victims ID'd after 7 killed in WWII plane crash at CT airport
Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
'Joker' movie threats spark fears of Aurora shooting copycat
Passenger, airport worker hailed as heroes after deadly CT crash
Police look for ex-husband of women run over, slashed with machete
Show More
19-year-old woman fatally stabbed at NYC shelter, suspect arrested
Wake Thursday for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
President Trump calls on China to investigate Bidens
Deliberations underway at NJ trial of convicted NYC bomber
14th Street Busway opens with hopes of speedier travel
More TOP STORIES News