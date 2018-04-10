GUN LAWS

North Carolina man's gun rights speech at city council meeting goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina man's speech about gun rights is going viral after it was shared on Facebook by Congressman Mark Walker. (WTVD)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man's speech about gun rights is going viral after it was shared on Facebook by Congressman Mark Walker.

The video has nearly 4 million views.

The speech happened at a Greensboro City Council meeting last week.

Mark Robinson spoke during a public comment period, in which several people talked about a gun and knife show planned for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

"What I want to know is when are all of you going to start standing up for the majority?" he asked. "Here's who the majority is. I'm the majority. I'm a law-abiding citizen who never shot anybody. Never committed a serious crime and never committed a felony. I've never done anything like that. But it seems like every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes which is at the shooter's feet. You want to put it at my feet."

Watch more of the speech below.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygun lawsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUN LAWS
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Youth activists to converge in 'Youth over Guns' March
Cuomo signs bill taking guns from domestic abusers
'March for Our Lives' organizers plan town halls with local lawmakers
More gun laws
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News