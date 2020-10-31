Society

Massive fire destroys automobile repair shop in Brooklyn

Fire in Brooklyn destroys automobile repair shop
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than 160 firefighters worked to control a massive fire in Brooklyn.

Video from Citizen App showed heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the building in Cypress Hills Saturday morning.

Eyewitness News is told the fire started in an auto repair shop, and the roof has partially collapsed.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

One firefighter is being treated for an injury described as minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

