Society

'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 after battling rare cancer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. -- Ben Watkins, an orphaned teen who competed on "MasterChef Junior," has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer, his uncle said. He was 14-years-old.

Watkins' uncle said he died at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he was being treated. Anthony Edwards said Watkins was having a hard time recovering after his second round of chemotherapy, and had been on a ventilator for about two weeks.

Edwards said Watkins died of a heart attack. His family is grieving their tremendous loss.

Watkins was only 11-year-old when he won over fans competing on the sixth season of "MasterChef Junior."

"MasterChef Junior" host Gordon Ramsey tweeted his condolences, writing in part, "Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man. Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins' family with this terrible loss."

"After losing both of his parents in September 2017, we have marveled at Ben's strength, courage and love for life," a statement on the GoFundMe page for Watkins said. "He never, ever complained. Ben was and will always be the strongest person we know. When Ben's rare illness was shared with the world, he was so heartened by the outpouring of love he received from every corner of the globe--especially here in his hometown of Gary, Indiana."

He was diagnosed with angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma and spent a year and a half battling the rare cancer.

He was an aspiring chef and engineer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrentelevisionobituarycancer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 people released, 2 suspects in custody after Queens hostage situation
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Brooklyn BP Adams throws hat in ring for NYC mayoral run
COVID Live Updates: Pfizer's vaccine could gain FDA approval in December
33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in NYC park
AccuWeather: Cold with plenty of sunshine
MTA set to announce labor and service cuts, citing lack of funding
Show More
Stray bullet pierces NYC bus, hits 70-year-old woman in face
Winter 2020: Bronx Zoo lights up for the holiday season
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
Transit agencies team up to create 'mask force'
The Countdown: Biden names top staff, Trump has yet to concede
More TOP STORIES News