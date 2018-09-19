More than $10,000 worth of free furniture is being unloaded to help a Harvey flood victim recover.Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was behind the giveaway Tuesday that's helping several families that lost everything in the storm more than a year ago.Mavis Henderson went shopping at Gallery Furniture to replace belongings damaged or destroyed in the floods.She's a disabled veteran and retired nurse.Mavis got the chance to pick out $10,000 in furniture and $3,600 in accessories. She also got to meet Mattress Mack.