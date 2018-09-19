ROAD TO RECOVERY

Mattress Mack helps disabled veteran still trying to rebuild after Harvey with furniture shopping spree

Mavis Henderson is getting back on her feet after Hurricane Harvey thanks to some help from Mattress Mack.

ABC13 Staff
HOUSTON, Texas --
More than $10,000 worth of free furniture is being unloaded to help a Harvey flood victim recover.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was behind the giveaway Tuesday that's helping several families that lost everything in the storm more than a year ago.

Mavis Henderson went shopping at Gallery Furniture to replace belongings damaged or destroyed in the floods.

She's a disabled veteran and retired nurse.

Mavis got the chance to pick out $10,000 in furniture and $3,600 in accessories. She also got to meet Mattress Mack.
