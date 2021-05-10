Meet America's youngest Chess Master, 10-year-old Tani Adewumi

Tani Adewumi and his family fled Nigeria in 2017. That's where he first saw his dad's computer with an app that was simply called "Chess."
In America, he played with his brother "on a real board" after he learned at school.
Tani quickly rose to fame after winning the state chess title for his age group in 2019 after only learning how to play chess the year before.
His chess coach had set up a GoFundMe following the boy's win, which got his family into an apartment and out of a homeless shelter.
Tani said he felt "relieved" when he "finally" achieved the title of Chess Master.
"It feels very wonderful, it feels very good. I've been trying to get it for some time now, since the pandemic, so it feels very relieving to finally get the title," he said.
"It couldn't be that much time, you're only 10!" Stephanopoulos said.
Stephanopoulos asked Tani if he can see five, 10, 20 moves ahead when he's playing chess.
"Yes, I can memorize and I can think ahead of my opponent," Tani said. "I can do that."
When asked about his new book, he showed off several! He has a new book for adults called "My Name is Tani, and I Believe in Miracles," a London version, "My Name is Tani" for younger readers, and even a picture book called "Tani's New Home" because "you can't forget about the kids."
He said he had a lot of fun writing, but he spends eight to nine hours playing chess each day.
"After school, I play every day. I just play for the whole time," he said.
Many are comparing Tani to the popular Netflix series "The Queens Gambit" which he said, "It's a very fun TV series to watch, I really like the action about it."
One thing is for sure, the sky's the limit for this young prodigy who told "Good Morning America's" George Stephanopoulos that he'll be back on "GMA" when he's 20 for becoming a Grand Master.
