BROOKLYN (WABC) --Have you ever walked down the street and seen a hand painted mural or billboard and wondered who painted it?
It was most likely Colossal Media.
You may recognize their shop as you drive by it in Brooklyn.
Colossal Media was co-founded in 2004 by Paul Lindahl and Adrian Moeller, and is now the global leader in hand painted outdoor advertising.
"We get a lot of satisfaction from making the impossible happen," said Paul Lindahl.
Colossal has grown into a trusted creative partner for the world's largest brands, agencies and artists. You may recognize a few of their popular New York billboards below.
Their memorable campaigns build curiosity and excitement through creative storytelling, and continue to redefine and elevate the out of home experience.
"There's many good portrait painters out there, that work in sterile, controlled conditions and they can make beautiful portraits, but can they still make that same portrait on the side of a crappy building, in zero degree weather, with not enough time and not enough help?", Lindahl says, "That's the unique situation we're constantly working in."
Colossal believes that "quick and easy" isn't always good enough. It takes talent, commitment and persistence to create a premium product.
