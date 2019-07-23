moon landing 50th

Harrison Schmitt was the first astronaut scientist to go to the moon

By
BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing and Long Island's contribution to the landmark event.

Lee interviews Apollo 17 astronaut, Harrison Schmitt, as the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Man walking on the Moon.

"When I finally left the spacecraft and went down the ladder, I stepped onto a rock with a smooth surface - my left leg went out from under me," said Schmitt. "That spectacular scenerey we had up there."

Schmitt was the first astronaut scientist to go on the mission Apollo 17 and second to last man to go on the moon. Schmitt was the 12th person to walk on the moon.

"The training was all almost entirely based on solving problems and so you develop a confidence that whatever happens I can solve that problem," said Schmitt.

They talked about Schmitt's mission, what it was like to walk on the moon, being the first scientist to be sent to the moon, the demise of the Apollo program, the future of space travel and all the training they went through .

"I feel honored and priveledged to be a part of that group," said Schmitt. "To be a part of it is an honor."

