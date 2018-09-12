FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) --A former sheriff's officer and teenager at the center of a viral video met in New Jersey, showing there are no hard feelings between them.
The two were caught on camera in a heated exchange last month after police responded to a report of a teen falling off his bicycle near The Promenade in Fair Lawn.
But police say the video doesn't tell the whole story, and that additional videos that were discovered show it was a misunderstanding that turned in a verbal altercation.
The pair met at the Fair Lawn municipal building along with members of the police department and Mayor Kurt Peluso.
"Unfortunately, when a video goes viral it often puts everyone in a negative light," said Peluso. "When this happened in Fair Lawn, we wanted to make sure that these actions did not define the individuals. We created a teachable moment for all and are thrilled that everyone has come together."
No charges will be filed in the incident, police say.
