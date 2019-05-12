mother's day

Meghan, Harry release new Baby Sussex photo for Mother's Day

Take a look back at some of the famous moms and dads who have been blessed with new additions so far this year

LONDON -- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby's feet to mark Meghan's first Mother's Day as a mom.

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan's hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.



The text reads: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

The post also included lines from a poem called "Lands" by Nayyirah Waheed: "my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived."

Mother's Day was celebrated Sunday in the United States, Canada and many other countries. Britain's Mother's Day was on March 31 this year.
Related topics:
societyroyal babyroyalsroyal familyprince harrymeghan marklemother's dayu.s. & worldeurope
