SOCIETY

Meghan Markle spotted in New York City for rumored baby shower

EMBED </>More Videos

Meghan Markle headed to New York City amid rumors of a baby shower. ((AP Photo/Kevin Hagen))

NEW YORK --
Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.

The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.

Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.

Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan's former TV show "Suits," was spotted at one of the gatherings.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyMeghan MarklebabyNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
EMT starting 2nd tour headlines FDNY graduation class
Boy raises nearly $5K from hot chocolate stand for border wall
Police officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress in NJ
Students from NJ school host senior citizens for Valentine's Day breakfast
More Society
Top Stories
3 dead in NJ crash caused by driver on drugs, sources say
AccuWeather: Snow, sleet and rain on the way
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
American Airlines denies man was on flight
FDNY rescues HUD executive stuck in NYCHA elevator
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at NJ apartments
Woman sexually assaulted, slashed by man she met on dating app
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully, police say
Show More
EMT starting 2nd tour headlines FDNY graduation class
Wrong-way driver involved in 4-car crash on NY highway
2 women accuse longtime Long Island bishop of sex abuse
More than a dozen people rescued from ride at SeaWorld
Woman shot in the back while sitting in SUV in the Bronx
More News