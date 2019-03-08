Society

Melania Trump honors women of courage around the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Melania Trump recognized recipients of the International Women of Courage Award.

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump on Thursday honored women from 10 countries for their courage, saying the trait "is one of the qualities we need most in society."

"It is what propels us forward," Trump said.

The First Lady joined Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to confer the International Women of Courage Award on recipients from Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Ireland, Jordan, Montenegro, Myanmar, Peru, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

"Courage is what divides those who only talk about change from those who actually act to change," Mrs. Trump said. "Courage takes sacrifice, bravery and humility. It is the ability to put others first."

Human rights activists, police officers and an investigative journalist were among recipients of the award, which the State Department created in 2007.

The award has been bestowed on more than 120 women from more than 65 countries.

Pompeo separately recognized women in Iran for protesting the requirement that they wear a head covering, known as a hijab, in public and a Ukrainian activist who died in 2018 after she was attacked with sulfuric acid.

Pompeo introduced the first lady as "a woman of incredible power and courage" who has "been increasingly outspoken against the enslavement of human trafficking and sexual abuse of women and girls all around the globe."

"I know she will continue to be an influential leader, an influential voice, who inspires future women leaders, like herself, all around the world," Pompeo said.

International Women's Day is Friday, March 8th.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyinternational womens daymelania trumpawardwomen
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Man slashed in face on subway platform in East Harlem
NJ Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
Mets' legend Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months
Dominatrix claims harassment forcing her from Brooklyn
Show More
More than 100 firefighters battle Sleepy Hollow fire
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
Ex-sergeant charged with assaulting homeless man at shelter
Westchester Girl Scout troop leader charged with sex abuse
More TOP STORIES News