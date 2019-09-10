Society

Members of New York Mets visit Queens firehouse ahead of 9/11 anniversary

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Members of the New York Mets paid a visit to a Queens firehouse Tuesday ahead of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Engine 289/Ladder 138 in Corona lost four of its members that day.

Pitcher Steven Matz was 10-years-old and living in Stony Brook, Long Island at the time.

Third baseman Todd Frazier was 15 and living in Toms River, New Jersey.

"I remember everything," said Frazier. "I was actually going to history class and the TV was already on and the teacher in tears."

"I just remember the teacher coming in the door and asking if any of the students' parents worked in the city," said Matz. "It was just a lot of confusion at first."

The visit is part of an annual tradition the Mets started in 2002.

Related topics:
societycoronaqueensnew york cityseptember 11new york mets
