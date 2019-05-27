Society

Memorial Day ceremony held aboard USS Intrepid in New York City

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The U.S.S. Intrepid is once again hosting an emotional ceremony on Memorial Day honoring our fallen heroes.

Monday's event includes the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of taps, a flyover by Navy jets, and a ceremonial wreath laying.

During that wreath laying, visitors saw Ed Coyne, a 95-year-old veteran of World War II who once worked on the Intrepid.

Also on hand was Lieutenant Jack McCain.

He is the son of the late Senator John McCain, who of course was also a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those delivering remarks to hundreds of veterans and their families.

