Memorial Day ceremony to be held aboard Intrepid in New York City

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Intrepid will once again host what is sure to be an emotional ceremony on Memorial Day to honoring our fallen heroes.

Monday's event will include the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of taps, a flyover by Navy jets, and a ceremonial wreath laying.

During that wreath laying, you can expect to see Ed Coyne, he's 95 years old and a veteran of World War II who once worked on the Intrepid.

Also on hand will be Lieutenant Jack McCain. He is the son of the late Senator John McCain, who of course was also a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to deliver remarks among hundreds of veterans and their families.

The ceremony is set to take place around 11 a.m.

