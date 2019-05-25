memorial day

Poppy Wall of Honor with 645,000 red poppies remembers fallen service members for Memorial Day

By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- This Memorial Day weekend, a massive display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honors the life of every service member lost since World War I.

The Poppy Wall of Honor has returned to the nation's capital for the second year. It contains 645,000 red poppies, a widely recognized symbol honoring fallen service members, within a large, translucent box that measures 133 feet long and 8.5 feet tall.

Poppies included in the display come from the VFW Buddy Poppy program, which pays disabled veterans in VA hospitals to assemble the flowers, and the American Legion Family.



In addition to the physical poppies contained within the memorial, there are also on-site kiosks that allow visitors to dedicate a digital poppy to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Those who cannot visit the memorial in person can dedicate a digital poppy online.

The USAA-sponsored exhibit drew more than 15,000 visitors last year. For 2019, it also includes a panel commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the day the Allies invaded Normandy during World War II. That invasion alone resulted in thousands of American casualties.

"Memorial Day is our opportunity to remember and acknowledge those who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, protecting our principles and our way of life," USAA CEO Stuart Parker said in a news release. "The poppy flower is the symbol of remembrance, and by bringing awareness through our Poppy Wall of Honor, we have created a powerful way to honor these fallen heroes through action."

The Poppy Wall of Honor is open to the public Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26, on the southwestern side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington d.c.militaryu.s. & worldmemorial daymemorial
MEMORIAL DAY
What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Beach dangers to be aware of this Memorial Day weekend
Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend
Memorial Day travel underway in New York area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Massapequa Preserve believed linked to MS-13
NYPD: Officer shoots woman armed with knife in Queens
Bicycle-riding bandit stealing phones out of the hands of women
What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Kickoff to a Long Island Summer 2019
9 people shot after gunfire erupts near bar in Trenton
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $400 million after no winners
Show More
Derailment disrupts LIRR service to Montauk and the Hamptons
James Holzhauer reaches new 'Jeopardy!' winnings milestone
AccuWeather: Sunny start to the holiday weekend
Co-owner of LI day care charged with sexually abusing 7-year-old
Pence addresses West Point's most diverse graduating class
More TOP STORIES News