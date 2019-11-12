Society

Message in a bottle sent 9 years ago from United States gets response from man in France

By ABC7.com staff
It may be a kid's dream come true - a man received a response to a message in a bottle he sent nine years ago.

Max Vredenburgh wrote a note saying, "I'm 10 years old. I like apples, I like the beach. My favorite color is blue. I like outer space. Please write back."

He threw it into the ocean in Massachusetts in 2010 and a man who found it on a beach in France responded to him.

"When I first read his letter, my stomach just dropped. I feel I have a higher chance of winning the lottery than this happening," Vredenburgh said.

The letter, signed by "G. Dubois," said it took nine years to cover the 6,000 kilometers that separates them.

Vredenburgh wanted to learn more about the mystery Frenchman so he shared his story on social media. It quickly went viral.

He and Mr. DuBois have since connected on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frigid air to challenge cold temperature records
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Show More
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Nation mourns Connecticut college gymnast who died in accident
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout
Push for autism symbol on NYS driver's licenses
More TOP STORIES News