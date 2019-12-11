Society

Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019

LONDON -- A Jamaican contestant was crowned Miss World Saturday, making all five of 2019's major pageant queens black women.

Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World after beating out more than 100 other contestants over the last several weeks. This makes her the 69th winner of the longest-running international beauty pageant.

"I was shocked," she said. "I had to take a moment to say, 'They said Jamaica. They said Jamaica. So that means you and that means get out there.'"

The historic streak started with the crowning of four other winners in prestigious pageants: Miss Universe, Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. Many well-known pageants did not allow minorities and women of color in their early history.

  • Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
  • Miss America Nia Imani Franklin
  • Miss USA Cheslie Kryst
  • Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris


    • "There was a time when we literally could not win. Like literally, the Miss America competition banned black women from competing. The Miss Universe organization did not crown a black Miss USA until 1990. There was no space for us," Kryst told ABC News after her crowning.

    Singh is a student at Florida State University studying women's studies and psychology.

    Kryst, 28, is a lawyer from Charlotte; Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist; and Garris, a 19-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societymiss universemiss americapageant
    Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Police arrest pawn shop owner possibly linked to Jersey City shootout
    Emotional goodbye for man killed in Jersey City shootout
    Vigil to be held in remembrance of Barnard student Tessa Majors
    Men drive 2 hours to give stranger Christmas cards, his dying wish
    Be Kind: LI special needs group gives back to communities
    AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
    Man attacked on LIRR train, men in Santa costumes rush to help
    Show More
    AP source: NJ Democratic lawmaker plans to become a Republican
    13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student; other teen released
    Student sues frat, alleging he was attacked, left with brain injury
    City to pay $625K to mother whose toddler was ripped away by police
    Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
    More TOP STORIES News