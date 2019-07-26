Society

Missing Centereach man found dead inside crashed vehicle in ravine

By Eyewitness News
WEST ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The 45-year-old Centereach man missing since leaving a Lindenhurst restaurant earlier this month was discovered dead Thursday night in his vehicle. It apparently went off Route 231 in West Islip and into a ravine.

Suffolk police have been searching for Thomas Kelsey and his 2015 GMC Yukon for the past three weeks. A passerby spotted it off the roadway.

Kelsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

It looks like he went off the road on the way home from a restaurant in Lindenhurst on July 7th. His vehicle has likely been in the ravine, out of view, since.

