Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York

A missing teacher was found dead in Ulster County.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
A missing teacher from Queens has been found dead in upstate New York.

46-year-old Keith Johnson had been last seen May 4 outside PS 29 in College Point. He was a music teacher at that school.

Police in the Ulster County town of Shandaken say they got word on Saturday that he might have been hiking in the area.

After his car was found at the Woodland Valley trailhead, authorities searched the area and found Johnson's body some miles away.

There was no word on the cause of death, but police say foul play is not suspected.

A neighbor said Johnson told him he was traveling upstate in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra. The neighbor said he was an avid hiker and camper.

Police said his car was seen crossing the Throgs Neck Bridge heading out of the city on the morning of May 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

