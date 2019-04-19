Society

Misspelled school crosswalk leaves people shaking their heads

DORAL, Fla. -- An ironic misspelling outside a school in Florida had dozens of people stopping by and taking pictures at a crosswalk.

Swapping the "H" and the "O" city workers misspelled the word "school" leaving people scratching their heads.

Soon enough, the mishap went viral with many saying the workers had one job.

City officials thanked the community for bringing the misspelling to their attention and are now working on repainting it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridau.s. & worldroad repair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News