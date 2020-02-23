Society

Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies of early onset Alzheimer's disease at 70: Family

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, former model and restaurateur B. Smith arrives at the BET Honors red carpet in the Warner Theatre in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Model, author, restaurateur and television host Barbara "B." Smith has died at the age of 70 at her Long Island home, her family announced.

Smith died Saturday night of early onset Alzheimer's disease, according to her family.

"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile," her husband wrote in a social media post honoring her life.


Smith made history as the first African American model to be featured on the cover of "Mademoiselle" magazine in the 1970s.

She wrote three home and entertainment books: "B. Smith's Entertaining and Cooking for Friends," "B. Smith: Rituals and Celebration" and "B. Smith Cooks Southern-Style."

Her family says she ran three B. Smith restaurants - in NYC, Sag Harbor and in Washington, D.C. - until she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease at the age of 64 in 2013.

She and her husband Dan Gasby worked to raise awareness for the disease and its effects on the African American community.

Gasby appeared on "The View" earlier this month to talk about Smith's battle with Alzheimer's and defended his choice to start dating.

"She said to me, 'I want you to go on,'" he said of his wife. "I'm keeping my vows."



According to her official biography, her signature tagline, "Whatever you do, do it with style!" has been on display at Smithsonian The National Museum of African American History and Culture.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycelebrity deathsabc7ny instagramfashioncelebrity chefalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in hit and run crash in NYC
Man stabbed multiple times in NYC deli during argument
NICU nurse caring for baby also cared for father 33 years ago
Retired FDNY firefighter dies of 9/11-related cancer
Alleged peeping Tom accused of recording woman 15 times
Man sprayed in face with chemicals during NYC robbery
Italy cancels Venice carnival to stop spread of coronavirus
Show More
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash
AccuWeather: Even milder Sunday
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
Man steals $3,600 of jeans from same Gap store in NYC
NJ governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney
More TOP STORIES News