Mom creates Target-themed playroom for 3-year-old daughter

A creative momma custom made playsets for her three-year-old daughter who loves Target. (Brigette Doby/B.Cherié Creative)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A creative momma custom-made playsets for her 3-year-old daughter who loves Target.

Renee Doby-Becht of Milwaukee transformed her daughter Ariah's playroom into a miniature Target store, complete with a Starbucks café.

Doby-Becht told Good Morning America she received "so many positive comments" from "mainly moms" after posting photos of the playroom to a Facebook group. As of Wednesday, her Facebook post was shared more than 9,000 times.

She said she used a Melissa and Dog "Fresh Mart Grocery Store" playset as her base for the Target cash register and repurposed Ariah's storage cube for the Starbucks.



The playroom now includes details like gift cards, clearance tags, an "Employee of the Month" photo (with Ariah's picture, of course) and a realistic-looking Starbucks menu, courtesy Ariah's graphic designer aunt.

Doby-Becht's former elementary school teacher even handmade a Starbucks apron.

"I'm happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I'm probably more excited about it than her)," Doby-Becht posted to Facebook.
