Mother of twins who fought cancer while pregnant receives bone marrow transplant

The local woman who fought cancer while pregnant with twins finally received her bone marrow transplant on Saturday.

The woman who fought cancer while pregnant with twins finally received her bone marrow transplant on Saturday.

Susie Rabaca, 36, is fighting leukemia. She needed a bone marrow transplant that was a 100-percent match, but her mixed heritage made it difficult to find a donor.

While searching through the 30 million registered donors in the Be The Match registry, a perfect match wasn't found. But after her story went viral and thousands more registered to help her, good news came.

"I got the call that I had an identified 10 out of 10 perfect match," Rabaca shared with sister station KABC in a previous interview.

A record 60,000 people signed up to be donors.

Just weeks after finding the perfect match, Rabaca gave birth to twins Ryan and Rainey last month.

On Saturday, Rabaca's mother took photos of her smiling daughter while at City of Hope in Duarte. As for the donor, the person's name remains a mystery.

A Southern California woman battling cancer while pregnant has given birth to twins just a week after finding the perfect bone-marrow donor.



