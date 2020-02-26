feel good

Parent posts 1,200 handwritten notes of encouragement to students' lockers at son's high school

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. -- Students returning to their New York high school from winter break found hundreds of inspirational notes posted to their lockers.

Each of the colorful Post-Its decorating the halls of Amsterdam High School in the Albany suburbs has its own handwritten message.

"You can't go back to the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending," one of the notes read.

Though the writer wanted to remain anonymous, students eventually found out local parent Lori Stachnik teamed up with the school for the project.

Her 15-year-old son is a sophomore at Amsterdam.

"Everybody was joking with me that you're going to have carpal tunnel, but, you know, it was worth it," Stachnik told WTEN-TV.

She said she hoped the notes would be a sign of encouragement.

"You know, (the students) got so much pressure. It's that time of year when they're really gearing up for exams. People are going to have to make decisions, like the seniors, what college they're going to go to," she said.

Emma Kelly, a 17-year-old senior, said the notes could help overwhelmed students.

"The first thing I noticed was all of the colors and then I started reading them and saw they were all these positive messages and it was really, really nice," Kelly told "Good Morning America." "We just got back from break and it's pretty stressful and everything is starting up again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkhigh schoolu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Terminally ill student gets special graduation
Wheelchair man and wheelchair puppy are the perfect match
Hospital holds wedding for terminally ill patient
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York, NYC prepare for coronavirus
Coronavirus concerns land 83 in voluntary isolation on LI
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
School bus driver gets 10 years in prison for deadly NJ crash
Woman dies 10 days after NYC ATM attack; 3 women sought
Man pushed onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
Show More
Learjet skids off runway at NJ airport, ends up in grassy area
Questions remain after LI officers shoot carjacking suspect in NYC
7 On Your Side Investigates: Something stinks in Queens
Reckless drivers could lose vehicles under new NYC law
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
More TOP STORIES News