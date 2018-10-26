PRANK

Pennsylvania mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Forget about "Elf on a Shelf" this holiday season and worry about "Doll in the Hall." (Photo by Krystah Wright/Facebook)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Forget about "Elf on a Shelf" this holiday season and worry about "Doll in the Hall."

One Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania mom is terrorizing her kids with a spooky toy this Halloween.

Krystah Wright set up a special Facebook page for the prank. Wright explained her idea: "Instead of an Elf on the Shelf in December, I'm doing a Doll in the Hall in October. Basically, you take a creepy Annabel porcelain doll that your kids already believe is haunted and keep secretly moving it around the house. For an extra festive touch, I put the doll right in bed with one of the kids whenever they throw it in the trash."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprankhalloweenPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRANK
Man caught skinny dipping in aquarium shark tank
Video shows man slapping hippo at Los Angeles Zoo
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order; 4 arrested
More prank
SOCIETY
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Hidden Heroes: NYC twins ready to change the world
Students protest at Seton Hall University over diversity funding
More Society
Top Stories
Rapper linked to shooting investigation on Madison Ave
Pipe bomb suspect arrested; 'Not a hoax,' FBI says
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Community mourns father shot while son was watching
8th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
AccuWeather Alert: Weekend Nor'easter to bring rain, wind
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Show More
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
Baby dies of bacterial infection at NJ hospital, 3 sick
Neighborhood Eats: Peruvian food at 'Llamita'
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
More News