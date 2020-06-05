More protests expected across New Jersey in memory of George Floyd

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Protests continue across New Jersey Friday as demonstrators march in support of George Floyd, and some towns are taking added precautions after rallies across the nation took a violent turn.That includes Hoboken, where a large protest is being held Friday afternoon.The storefronts all along Washington Street have been boarded up as the city marches against police brutality and racial inequality.There are no real signs of trouble in preparation for what organizers hope remains peaceful, but all the work is being done as a precuation.The protest starts in Maxwell Place Park and will then head down the waterfront all the way to Pier A.The state has seen its share of protests, but only a couple of places, namely Asbury Park and Atlantic City, have seen the senseless stealing and looting.Newark, the state's largest city, has seen nothing but peaceful gatherings.Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla said he plans to join the march and has agreed to a pledge led by former President Barack Obama to make police departments more transparent.Bhalla says the demonstration is to show outrage over the treatment of Floyd at the hands of police inMinnieapolis.The event is expected to conclude by 4 p.m. There is no word on the expected turnout.