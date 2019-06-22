Society

#WeddingFail: Mother-in-law wears wedding gown to son's ceremony

KIRTLAND, Ohio -- A bride took to Twitter to share a picture with the hashtag #weddingfail.

The photo shows Amy Pennza standing alongside her mother-in-law, who just so happened to show up in a dress similar to hers.



Pennza says that she never thought to ask what her mother-in-law was wearing, so she was unaware of the dress until she arrived.

The mother-in-law says she did not do it to be rude, or embarrassing. However, she found a good deal and didn't want to spend a lot of money.

The couple said they were not the ones to call police. In fact, they didn't even know he was arrested until the next morning.

