SOCIETY

Mother of Parkland teacher from Long Island speaks out on one-year anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter interviews the mother of one of the victims of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
On the one-year anniversary of the worst mass murder at a school in U.S. history, a mother of one of the victims, Scott Beigel, a Native New Yorker, who became a hero teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is speaking out.

The school and the nation is reacting with an outpouring of sorrow and anger at the inaction of elected officials over the easy accessibility to weapons of mass destruction.

Scott, a 35-year-old geography teacher was a native of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. His mom, Linda, still lives on Long Island.

"There's always sorrow, every day when I wake up. 'It's not a bad dream,' I say, but I know I can't bring Scott back. I'm going to make sure no other mother goes through what I had to go through the past year," she says,

Scott broke protocol, and rather than bolt his classroom door shut, he opened the door in building 12 and let students in. And for being a hero, he was shot and killed.

"I'm actually thinking about all the good that's come from such a tragedy. I decided I would not mourn Scott's death, I would celebrate his life. Reasonable gun control," Linda said.

To mark the one-year anniversary, a powerful documentary premiers Friday night in New York City called 'Parkland: Inside Building 12.' Building 12 is where the students and teachers were murdered.

The producer is a New York native and former reporter, Charlie Minn. He sat down with many of the survivors to learn their firsthand accounts.

The documentary is an up-close and personal heart wrenching account of a massacre from the people who survived. However, there is one thing that Minn refused to do.

"I don't mention the killer's name. Not once," he says, "I'm trying to start a movement - that's what they want, attention...if we kept the killer's name out of the media, I think we would save lives. Killers would know we wouldn't mention their names."

Bill Ritter's entire interview with Linda Beigel Schulman and Charlie Minn, the documentary filmmaker will air on 'Up Close' Saturday morning at 11 on Channel 7.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparkland school shootingshootingmass shootingschool shootingSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Embattled City Councilman won't resign over homophobic remarks
Kindergartners deliver Valentine's Day cards at senior center
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More Society
Top Stories
Residents rescued as flames shoot out of NJ apartment building
Amazon cancels plans to build NYC headquarters
WH: Trump will sign budget deal, declare national emergency
Woman fatally struck by school bus in NYC hit and run
17-year-old fatally stabbed during dispute on NYC sidewalk
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates
2 jurors dismissed in Sarah Stern trial after Facebook post
57-year-old woman struck by, pinned under car while walking dog
Show More
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
'Swiss cheese' bridge repaired after 7 On Your Side investigation
Store forced to close after Kaepernick-related Nike boycott
More News