MTA Hero: Conductor Dwayne Coley steps in to avert tragedy

The terminal coordinators oversee the cleaning and shutdown efforts during the overnight hours.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today we are recognizing an MTA worker whose compassion was on full display when a passenger on his train needed it most.Conductor Dwayne Coley wore his heart on his sleeve last month on Valentine's Day.That's when he was made aware of an unruly passenger on his train.He stopped the train and found the person, who was trying to harm himself.Dwayne persuaded him not to and waited with him for help to arrive.For his selfish actions, Dwayne is this week's MTA Hero.