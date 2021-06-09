mta hero

MTA Heroes save woman who fell on express train tracks as train was coming

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA Heroes of the Week rescue woman who fell on tracks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is honoring a group of MTA workers who came together to save a woman who had fallen onto the tracks.

V&D Maintainers Sergey Taranenko and Alex Japal; V&D Helper Dale Farquharson; Jose LaSalle, Subways General Superintendent at the Rail Control Center, and Train Operator Julian Guarino are our Heroes of the Week.

On June 1, a woman had gained illegal access to the tracks and was walking along a local C train track a few blocks above 50th Street.

She accidentally fell onto the active express D train track some 30 feet below.

She suffered injuries from the fall and couldn't get up.

The workers Sergey, Alex, and Dale heard her cries for help and began searching for her.

Jose left his desk at the RCC and used a catwalk in-between stations and spotted her down below with his flashlight, but a train was approaching.



Jose waved his flashlight down onto the track in the darkened tunnel, signaling 'emergency' to the oncoming train, operated by Julian.

Julian noticed the flashlight and was able to bring the train to a swift, controlled stop, sparing her life.

At that point, Jose and the NYPD were able to rescue the woman from the tracks.

RELATED | Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymtamta herorescuefall on tracks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
Celebrating the MTA Heroes who helped fight pandemic underground
Trio of workers named MTA Heroes of the week
Mother-daughter duo named MTA Heroes of the week
Hero MTA bus driver stops 2 kidnappings
TOP STORIES
Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting facing several charges
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy thunderstorms
House catches fire, cars stuck in water as storms move through
Tribeca Film Festival opens with 'In The Heights' screenings
COVID Updates: US may fall short of Biden's July 4 vaccination goal
2021 New Jersey Primary Results
Exclusive: Asian man speaks out after vicious attack at NYC subway station
Show More
Buying your first home in a red-hot housing market
Jack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary, will face Murphy in November
Adams calls Wiley hypocrite after questioning police funding
Police say cicada to blame for causing car crash
Board says district 'threatened' by state after temporary mask lifting for students
More TOP STORIES News