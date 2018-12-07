MTA's biggest fan treated to special tour with top boss

A 6-year-old boy who might be the MTA's biggest fan was treated to a special day with the head of NYC Transit.For Halloween, Harry Tay dressed up as an M96 bus this year and a Q Train last year using the wheels of his wheelchair. His costumes caught the attention of MTA President Andy Byford.On Friday, Byford gave him a grand tour of the bus depot and 7 Train maintenance garage."This is a great way to end the week, doing something fantastic like looking after Harry and it's fantastic to meet someone who is so keen, he loves his buses, he loves his trains," Byford said. "So after what's been a manic week on planet NYCT, it's nice to end with a real happy occasion."His mom said getting around on mass transit can be a challenge in a wheelchair, but Harry doesn't seem to mind."Harry has always had a fascination with trains and I think that's the same with all little boys his age, you know it's something that you think kids grow out of but he just loves it," Jasmin Tay said.When he was put under pressure to name his favorite train, he didn't budge to say the Q train is the one that gets him to school and is his favorite.----------