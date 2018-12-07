SOCIETY

MTA's biggest fan treated to special tour with top boss

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the story from Flushing.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
A 6-year-old boy who might be the MTA's biggest fan was treated to a special day with the head of NYC Transit.

For Halloween, Harry Tay dressed up as an M96 bus this year and a Q Train last year using the wheels of his wheelchair. His costumes caught the attention of MTA President Andy Byford.

On Friday, Byford gave him a grand tour of the bus depot and 7 Train maintenance garage.

"This is a great way to end the week, doing something fantastic like looking after Harry and it's fantastic to meet someone who is so keen, he loves his buses, he loves his trains," Byford said. "So after what's been a manic week on planet NYCT, it's nice to end with a real happy occasion."

His mom said getting around on mass transit can be a challenge in a wheelchair, but Harry doesn't seem to mind.

"Harry has always had a fascination with trains and I think that's the same with all little boys his age, you know it's something that you think kids grow out of but he just loves it," Jasmin Tay said.

When he was put under pressure to name his favorite train, he didn't budge to say the Q train is the one that gets him to school and is his favorite.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymtasubwaybusandy byfordFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
89-year-old NYPD employee retires after 30 years on job
Former child slave from Ghana shares his story with NJ students
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
More Society
Top Stories
Cops investigating after car stolen in Brooklyn with kids inside
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
Garbage truck driver in custody for fatal NJ hit-and-run
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Man who drove into Virginia crowd convicted of 1st-degree murder
Show More
Judge: Cardi B cannot contact victims of strip club fight
Killer sentenced to 58 years for murder of NJ cab driver
Cops: Crash into home leads to discovery of marijuana growhouse
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Police: Stepdad dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old
More News