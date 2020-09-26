Society

Artist paints mural in East Flatbush commemorating Chadwick Boseman

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A large mural honoring the late actor Chadwick Boseman will be unveiled Saturday in Brooklyn.

Artist Kenny Altidor created the mural which depicts Boseman as T'Challa, the iconic character he portrayed in "Black Panther" and other Marvel superhero movies.



The artwork will be on display on Clarendon Avenue in East Flatbush.

It will be unveiled at 3:30 p.m. with community leaders and members of the NYPD in attendance.

Boseman, who also played Black icons Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown over his years in Hollywood, died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.



