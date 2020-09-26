Artist paints mural in East Flatbush commemorating Chadwick Boseman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6546893" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," is now on display at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6500940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Recognized for her hard, fluid style and one of the few women in the field of graffiti art, Maria "Toofly" Castillo work has been in books, magazines, and museums, but in the 90's

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A large mural honoring the late actor Chadwick Boseman was unveiled Saturday in Brooklyn.Artist Kenny Altidor created the mural which depicts Boseman as T'Challa, the iconic character he portrayed in "Black Panther" and other Marvel superhero movies.The artwork will be on display on Clarendon Avenue in East Flatbush.Boseman, who also played Black icons Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown over his years in Hollywood, died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.----------