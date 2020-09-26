Artist paints mural in East Flatbush commemorating Chadwick Boseman

Artist Kenny Altidor created the mural which depicts Boseman as T'Challa, the iconic character he portrayed in "Black Panther" and other Marvel superhero movies.
Art installation in honor of Chadwick Boseman now on display at Downtown Disney
The artwork will be on display on Clarendon Avenue in East Flatbush.
Boseman, who also played Black icons Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown over his years in Hollywood, died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.
Street art legend Maria 'Toofly' Castillo paves the way for women in graffiti scene
