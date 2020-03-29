Coronavirus

Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis

By David Wright
Staying home, quarantined, isolated -- this is the world we now live in with the novel coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to cope amidst trying times has turned into inspiration for some.

VIDEO: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

From the Italian serenades, and balcony concerts, people are taking music to a whole new level.

Musicians with the Toronto symphony performed Copeland's "Appalachian Spring." Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic played Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and many others sang together through video chat.

RELATED: San Francisco residents sing from balconies to lift spirits during COVID-19 crisis

Music is a universal language bringing harmony, humanity, and hope.
