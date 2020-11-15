Society

Muslim woman claims she is victim of discrimination after being taken off plane in handcuffs

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Muslim woman claims she is the victim of discrimination after Port Authority Police took her off a plane in handcuffs at Newark Airport.

The woman is a self-described activist named Amani Al-Khatahtbeh.

ALSO READ | Arrest made in assault on actor Rick Moranis on Upper West Side
EMBED More News Videos

Police have made an arrest in the violent sucker-punch attack on actor Rick Moranis.



In a video taken by another passenger, you can hear Al-Khatahtbeh arguing with police about staying on the plane. It was an American Airlines jet, preparing to take off for Charlotte.

Al-Khatahtbeh says a first-class passenger falsely claimed to be threatened by her because they got into a dispute on the security line.

The airline says she confronted the man in his seat.

ALSO READ | TSA makes sure bride gets dress left at airport

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynewarkessex countymuslimsport authoritynewark liberty international airportpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis on Upper West Side
Teen with autism robbed, 2nd suspect sought
COVID Update: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted in NYC
Mount Vernon issues Stay at Home advisory amid surging COVID cases
Rally held in support of homeless being housed at NYC hotel
Cuomo eyes formula for NYC schools to determine closure
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Lockdowns put in place in other parts of US
Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
Arizona police looking into death of Lori Vallow's 3rd husband
Iconic Rudolph, Santa figures sell for $368K at auction
Georgia recount: Masked workers start presidential hand tally
More TOP STORIES News