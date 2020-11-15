Muslim woman claims she is victim of discrimination after being taken off plane in handcuffs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7970698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have made an arrest in the violent sucker-punch attack on actor Rick Moranis.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Muslim woman claims she is the victim of discrimination after Port Authority Police took her off a plane in handcuffs at Newark Airport.The woman is a self-described activist named Amani Al-Khatahtbeh.In a video taken by another passenger, you can hear Al-Khatahtbeh arguing with police about staying on the plane. It was an American Airlines jet, preparing to take off for Charlotte.Al-Khatahtbeh says a first-class passenger falsely claimed to be threatened by her because they got into a dispute on the security line.The airline says she confronted the man in his seat.----------